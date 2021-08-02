14,293 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $116.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $119.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 150.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

