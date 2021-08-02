1,637 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,595 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,158. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $161.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $62.26 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.42.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

