1,671 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $194.42 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

