17,014 Shares in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Bought by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush bought 5,106 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARES. Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $71.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.