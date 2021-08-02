$19.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce $19.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.30 million and the lowest is $18.56 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $93.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $115.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.70 million to $139.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $202.87 million, with estimates ranging from $180.46 million to $234.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordic American Tankers.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. 2,893,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,115,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $386.19 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

