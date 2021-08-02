1,915 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $4,416,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,773,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,462,000 after buying an additional 154,829 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,902,000 after buying an additional 342,069 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth $9,459,000. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $91.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.08. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

