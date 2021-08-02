1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 20.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $401,000. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $6,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 358.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

ONEM traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $27.50. 3,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,492. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.18. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

