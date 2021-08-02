$2.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the lowest is $2.50. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $667.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.80.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $380.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.18. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $383.55.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $612,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

