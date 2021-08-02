$2.55 EPS Expected for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Raymond James’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.60 and the lowest is $2.49. Raymond James posted earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raymond James will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.65 to $10.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Raymond James.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, raised their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at $841,281.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Raymond James by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,990 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Raymond James by 332.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the period. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.42. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raymond James (RJF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.