20,226 Shares in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,819 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 595,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 295,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Micro-Cap Trust alerts:

NYSE RMT opened at $11.95 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro-Cap Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.