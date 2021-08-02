$21.56 Billion in Sales Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post $21.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $22.31 billion. FedEx reported sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $89.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,762 shares of company stock worth $25,180,904. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 58.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $3.71 on Wednesday, hitting $276.24. The company had a trading volume of 172,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,675. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 12-month low of $168.53 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

