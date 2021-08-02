$21.80 Million in Sales Expected for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) This Quarter

Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) to post sales of $21.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.41 million to $22.19 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC posted sales of $23.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will report full year sales of $88.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $88.59 million to $88.86 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.12 million, with estimates ranging from $100.99 million to $109.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 57.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.97 million for the quarter.

TPVG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 81,562 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPVG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.69. 89,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,499. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

