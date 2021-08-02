22,000 Shares in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuCana by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $102.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71. NuCana plc has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $7.83.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($16.86) by ($2.14). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

