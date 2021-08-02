$225.27 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) to post $225.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.24 million and the lowest is $220.30 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $203.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full year sales of $973.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $953.60 million to $993.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

NESR has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 58,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 52,764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the first quarter valued at $1,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.