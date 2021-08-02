23,365 Shares in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WINT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:WINT opened at $1.89 on Monday. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $49.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Equities analysts anticipate that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Windtree Therapeutics Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.