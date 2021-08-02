$24.06 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report $24.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $25.94 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $81.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.60 million to $83.63 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.28 million, with estimates ranging from $75.30 million to $101.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

SMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 218,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $3,858,537.10. Insiders sold a total of 484,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,736,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sharps Compliance by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 170,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

