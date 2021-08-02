25,656 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSS opened at $39.61 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

