2,681 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of V.F. by 80.7% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 264.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $80.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

