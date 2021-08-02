28,316 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $26.48 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91.

