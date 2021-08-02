$289.43 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report sales of $289.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.76 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $978.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.76. 156,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,857. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.91.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

