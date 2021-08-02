$3.08 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post earnings per share of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.26 and the lowest is $2.88. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings per share of $2.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $13.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.09 to $13.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $489.88.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares in the company, valued at $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,467 shares of company stock worth $19,519,713. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $525.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.96. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $548.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.