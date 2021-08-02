$3.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to post earnings of $3.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.20. Teleflex posted earnings per share of $2.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.70 to $13.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.17 to $14.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.80.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total transaction of $1,376,009.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $3,825,231. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $397.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $401.13. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

