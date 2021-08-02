3,068 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Purchased by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after buying an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after purchasing an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

