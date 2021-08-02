3,118 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,932 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $69.37. 6,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,001. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

