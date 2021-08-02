3,393 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

The Clorox stock opened at $180.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.81.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

