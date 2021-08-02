3,745 Shares in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Agrify during the first quarter worth $3,327,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $2,213,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AGFY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of AGFY opened at $19.10 on Monday. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.57 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

