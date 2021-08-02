4,247 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 31,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,039,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $57.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

