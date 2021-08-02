$47.80 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report $47.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.70 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $44.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $191.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $193.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $192.45 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $214.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,027 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,888,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 48,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 2,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,237. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.62. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.81%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

