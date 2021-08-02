$5.34 Million in Sales Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will announce sales of $5.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $20.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $26.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.10 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $29.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

