50,183 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 2,499.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 243,890 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 5.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 37.8% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 312,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 85,709 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 127.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 649,410 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

