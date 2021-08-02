51,223 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,002,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 7.5% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exane Asset Management owned 0.17% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $733.24. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,597. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.84. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $756.52.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.