6 Meridian Buys Shares of 510,667 Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 510,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,520,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,908 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.35 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

