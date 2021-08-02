6 Meridian Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

6 Meridian lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.92, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $647.84 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.52.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total transaction of $6,440,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

