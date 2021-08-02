6 Meridian Has $933,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

6 Meridian lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.09% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 11.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 173,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

Shares of MYI opened at $15.12 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.