$64.07 Million in Sales Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce sales of $64.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Camtek posted sales of $37.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $247.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camtek.

Several research firms recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 5,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,630. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.62. Camtek has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $40.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Camtek by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

