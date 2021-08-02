$66.41 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post $66.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. Univest Financial reported sales of $65.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $268.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $270.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $272.46 million, with estimates ranging from $269.16 million to $275.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 33.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 1,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28. Univest Financial has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $787.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $217,250. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVSP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

