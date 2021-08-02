70,000 Shares in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.28% of RAPT Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $88,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock worth $392,837 in the last three months. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $30.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $767.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,055.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

