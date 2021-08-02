7,616 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,616 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 62,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,521,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $100.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.15 and a 1-year high of $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

