81,505 Shares in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 81,505 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 369,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in U.S. Silica by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Silica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $750.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.29 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

