8,400 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,563,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,382,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 255,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $203.76.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

