$9.15 Million in Sales Expected for Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $9.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.30 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. Provident Financial posted sales of $9.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.04%.

Provident Financial stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,221. The stock has a market cap of $128.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.61. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 422,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

