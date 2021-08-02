A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMKBY. DNB Markets lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

AMKBY stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.