Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

