Acas LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Acas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.50 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.04.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

