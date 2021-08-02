Acas LLC Buys 564 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Acas LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $3,125,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $100.83 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

