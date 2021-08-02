Acas LLC Buys New Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Acas LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65. The firm has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 16,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $1,160,498.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

