Acas LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after buying an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 355,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after buying an additional 93,515 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.52. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

