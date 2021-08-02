Acas LLC Purchases Shares of 2,887 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Acas LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after buying an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 670.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 318,231 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 563,790 shares of company stock valued at $40,883,366. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $67.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $32.66 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.65.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Argus increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

