Acas LLC Sells 25 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acas LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NFLX stock opened at $519.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

