Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

ACN opened at $317.68 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $321.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.25. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

